Goodbye to some, good luck to all

There comes a time in every student’s career when he or she must face finals week. For some of you it’s your first rodeo and for others it’s another ride on that wild bull.

We wish you luck on your finals. Our advice: get ahead as soon as you can and keep getting through the papers, the studying and assignments giving your maximum effort on everything.

While the next two weeks might be rough, you’ll be much happier sippin’ on some eggnog knowing you did the best darn job you could have done.

For some of you, you are graduating and moving on to other things. We want to wish you luck in your final undergrad finals week. May it be as bittersweet as it could ever be.

While we at The Knight might not know all of you graduating, we certainly know some of you, and we’d like you to know that your presence will be missed on campus. We hope you got everything and more out of your time at Gannon, and we wish you luck in the next chapter of your life.

There’s one specific individual we’d like to thank, and that’s our business manager — senior English major Elizabeth Gauriloff.

Listen everyone, money is a necessary evil — it’s not everything, but you have to have some. Fortunately for us, Lizzie did a great job as our business manager and she was also always available to talk to anyone who walked through the door. She brought a bright and positive vibe to the office and she will be missed.

Filling her shoes will be senior advertising communication major Grace Donner, and we are excited to have her on the staff.

Best of luck in the upcoming weeks to students returning and to all those leaving us that we will dearly miss.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year — see you for our next issue on Jan. 17.

