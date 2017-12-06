Good for U promotes spiritual wellness this month

by

Gannon University’s Good for U initiative invites students, faculty and staff to fortify their spiritual wellness as we continue to be thankful for the things that we have as we go from Thanksgiving break into finals week, semester break and the Christmas season.

Spiritual wellness is about building a relationship with God, involving our whole selves this holiday season through body, mind and soul.

As we see every year after Thanksgiving is over, decorations are going up and Christmas music is being played on a loop 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We need to remind ourselves to be grateful for the things that we have. Paying that gratitude forward is a great way to recognize your own spiritual wellness.

Through spiritual wellness you can embrace your thankful nature and share these acts with others to make their holiday season a little brighter by giving back to your friends, family, community and church.

Work on your own personal goals this winter break by achieving a balance in your life, whether that be at work, trying to figure out a new routine for the upcoming spring semester or finding a perfect balance of seeing both friends and family over the three-week break.

Achieve a sense of purpose in your community by helping out with food drives at your local church or helping feed the homeless an amazing Christmas dinner that will surely make their holidays just a bit brighter.

You can also donate to your local toy drive that collects Christmas gifts for children who are less fortunate. This is always a popular way to give back at this time of year.

By donating your time and funds to those less fortunate than you, you can be the reason someone else has an amazing holiday season this December.

As American motivational speaker Zig Ziglar once said, “Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions.

“The more you express gratitude for what you have, the more likely you will have even more to express gratitude for.”

AMY BENKOVICH

benkovic003@knights.gannon.edu

