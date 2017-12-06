Gift-giving doesn’t have to be difficult

by

The holidays are some one of the most joyous times of the year, but for college students, they can also include some incredibly stressful weeks.

In the midst of studying for finals, it’s possible you might have forgotten that Christmas is only a few weeks away, and with Christmas inevitably comes Christmas shopping.

Here are some tips on what gifts to purchase for all of the best people in your life on a college student’s budget.

For female roommates and friends, I have a few favorite places to shop.

The home décor section at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are always high on my list.

While there, be sure to check out the coffee cup selection. Each cup only costs a few dollars on average, and if you fill it with chocolate or candy, you have the perfect small gift.

Who doesn’t love Target? At the front of the store is the “Dollar Deals” section where the company sells a variety of small items ranging in price from $1-5.

I’ve often purchased candles, scarves and water bottles from this selection. Add a pair of fuzzy socks into the mix and you’ll have one happy roommate.

For the man in your life who enjoys sports, why not purchase a set of tickets to an Erie Otters hockey game or Erie BayHawks basketball game?

Both of the local semi-professional teams compete in home matchups within walking distance of campus, and tickets can be purchased in advance online.

If you have a roommate or friend involved in Greek life, you can always order them a new set of embroidered letters for their fraternity or sorority.

Although online options are available, Silk Screen Unlimited — located on West Eighth Street — makes custom letter shirts and sweatshirts for many local Greek organizations.

It’s always nice to support small businesses during the holidays, and if Greek letter shirts aren’t for you, consider buying a gift card to a local restaurant or establishment.

Many places downtown — including the new coffee shop Ember + Forge — offer gift certificates.

Coming back to campus and knowing you can still have a nice meal or a quality cup of coffee without breaking the bank would certainly be a great way to start next semester.

As for your parents or grandparents, I would say the greatest gift would be succeeding in your classes this semester.

If this cheesy solution isn’t enough, check out the Gannon Bookstore.

There is an immense amount of Gannon gear ranging from coffee cups to sweatshirts and hats. With so many options, you’re sure to find something to make everyone in your family happy.

Even better, you can use GU Gold to shop here.

Whatever gifts you decide to purchase this holiday season, remember that you don’t need to spend a lot of money to give a quality present. As college students, we all understand that money can be tight, and as cliché as it sounds, it really is the thought that counts.

Happy Holidays and best of luck in your shopping endeavors.

KATE ROBB

robb004@knights.gannon.edu

