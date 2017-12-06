Today in History: 1997

by

Robert “Joe” Luckey poses with a faculty member at the annual Gannon University staff Christmas party on Dec. 6, 1997. Luckey was one the most beloved members of the Gannon community, working over 55 years as a maintenance worker. Luckey was awaded the Archbishop Gannon Medal of Distinction in 2000, which recognizes those who have been “instrumental in promoting the cause of Catholic higher education.” Luckey passed away in 2011 at the age of 83.

