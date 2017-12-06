Gannon SGA, Metz explore new dining options

by

Gannon University’s Student Government Association (SGA) is currently working with Metz Culinary Management to determine ways to better fit students’ needs for food service on campus.

One of these current explorations includes discussions on whether there is a need to increase late-night food options.

According to SGA President Kendra Walker, the student government group is working with Metz to gather preliminary research on what the most effective way to meet this need may be.

At Gannon, all freshman resident students are required to have a meal plan for the entirety of their first two semesters on campus.

These plans vary in costs from $2,470 per semester for the cheapest “Maroon” plan to $3,000 per semester for the most expensive “Golden Knight” plan.

Upperclassmen are not required to purchase a meal plan; however, many do elect to keep a smaller plan.

These vary in costs from 25 meal swipes per semester for $423 to 150 meals a semester for $1,795. All of the upperclassmen meal swipe plans also include $150 of GU Gold in this cost.

“The freshman class was particularly passionate about this issue since many of their constituents, especially the residents, are required to have a meal plan,” Walker said.

“The freshman class is aware that this is a university-wide concern and is making sure to get appropriate feedback.”

According to Walker, Metz has been extremely supportive thus far in helping conduct the initial research.

Pete Mannarelli, general manager of Metz at Gannon, currently serves as the contact point for the project and gave the freshmen representatives of SGA his blessing to create a survey on the topic.

Responses were gathered on both Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m by freshmen representatives through tabling in the Waldron Campus Center.

Allie Domer, a sophomore athletic training major, said she believed having the opportunity to use a late-night meal swipe would be particularly helpful whenever she is in season for cross country.

“I think both Knight’s Cove and Docs should be open later than they are currently, maybe even until midnight,” she said.

“I feel like it is really inconvenient sometimes when I get done with practice late and I do not have many options where to eat.”

Tim Gannon, a sophomore secondary education social studies major, believed he would benefit from a late-night meal swipe, but was unsure if Metz would be fully supportive.

“I know no Metz workers would want to do that,” he said. “I can live with eating at my apartment.”

Although Walker said that there is no promise a late-night meal swipe will be coming this year, SGA still stands committed to helping students improve their experiences at Gannon.

If you were unable to provide feedback during the tabling outreach in Waldron, Walker suggests contacting freshman representative Adriana Molnar at molnar003@knights.gannon.edu for the opportunity to do so.

In addition, if students have any other suggestions for SGA to consider, they are encouraged to reach out to Walker directly at walker054@knights.gannon.edu.

KATE ROBB

robb004@knights.gannon.edu

by

Comments

comments

Related Posts

« Winter Commencement to allow student reflection