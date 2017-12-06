Winter Commencement to allow student reflection

by

Gannon University’s 2017 Winter Commencement Ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Hammermill Center.

The ceremony will highlight the achievements of graduates and allow students and family a time to reflect on their time spent at Gannon.

The day will begin with the Baccalaureate Mass at 11 a.m. at the Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel located at 520 Peach St. The Mass is a celebration of the Erie community.

This event is a time for attendees to thank God for the accomplishments of the graduates, as well as ask God for continued guidance of the graduates.

The Baccalaureate Mass is open to families, graduates and friends.

The Assembly of Graduates is set to take place at 1 p.m. in the Waldron Campus Center Cafeteria.

Following the Assembly of Graduates, the commencement ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. in the Hammermill Center, located in the Waldron Campus Center.

The ceremony will feature the reading of each graduate’s name. During this process, attendees are asked to remain seated throughout the duration of the ceremony to ensure each graduate has an opportunity to receive his or her special moment of recognition.

To be sure the ceremony remains a formal and respectful event, items such as food, cans, alcohol, balloons and beverages are not permitted during the ceremony by guests of graduates.

Professional photographers will be present at the ceremony. Photos will be taken of each graduate. Friends and family are asked to refrain from approaching the stage to take photos.

After the ceremony concludes, attendees and graduates are welcome to return to the stage to take photos.

Lucia Cencia, a senior biology major, said that she is happy about the upcoming commencement ceremony and what it means for graduates.

“I am excited about graduation,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to being able to walk alongside my classmates as we recieve one of our biggest accomplishments.”

Allie Leng, a senior advertising communication major, said she will keep the Gannon family in her heart after graduation.

“As I leave Gannon, I will never forget the endless support of my peers and the faculty,” she said.

“I have made many wonderful memories during my time here, and I’m so grateful for all the experiences that have been provided over the past several years.”

Tickets for the events leading up the ceremony, as well as the commencement ceremony itself, are not required. Seating for all events is on a first-come, first-served basis.

A livestream of the event will be available on www.gannon.edu during the ceremony for family and friends who are unable to make it to the event in person.

