Schuster Gallery displays photos

by

OLIVIA HAHNER

staff writer

Although Thanksgiving just ended, it’s never too early to get into the Christmas spirit.

To start, be sure to stop by the Gannon University Schuster Gallery this weekend.

This year’s Christmas Art Show is a photo competition display. The theme correlates with this school year’s message, “Thriving and Surviving in Uncertain Times.”

Even better, the theme of the annual photo competition celebrates International Education Week. International Education Week is a joint initiative of the U.S. Departments of State and Education and is organized to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.

Here at Gannon University, the celebration is an articulation of the university’s commitment to preparing global citizens, a principle set forth in the current strategic plan and in the university’s mission.

Photographs taken by student photographers from Gannon were submitted for the competition. The photographs were selected by a screening committee.

Students were challenged to interpret the theme in photography and to submit up to three photographs for the competition. The theme of “Surviving and Thriving” can have multiple meanings, depending on the person. For some, surviving and thriving is passing a hard class or even getting enough sleep.

It is interesting to hear what others consider surviving and thriving, but it should be more interesting to see how others portray this broad theme.

The reception will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in the Schuster Gallery.

Awards will be handed out to those who the panel of judges felt captured the theme best.

Following the awards, throughout the evening a people’s choice award will be determined by ballots.

These can be cast in the Schuster Gallery by the general public.

If you miss the show, be sure to stop by and check out the work during gallery hours.

OLIVIA HAHNER

hahner001@knights.gannon.edu

by

Comments

comments

Related Posts

« Jaden Smith releases new hip-hop project Gannon volleyball opens NCAA Tournament with 3-1 win »