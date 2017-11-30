‘A Doll’s House’ to open at Schuster

by

Gannon University’s Schuster Theatre in its second 2017-2018 mainstage production, “A Doll’s House” by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Frank McGuinness and directed by Alaina Manchester with assistant director Michael Haas, will open Thursday.

The opening scene of “A Doll’s House” takes place on Christmas Eve. Nora Helmer (Megan Hamm) is a lively, young housewife who has become disenchanted with her overbearing husband Torvald (Seamus Clerkin).

During an unexpected visit from her old friend Kristine Linde (Karalyn Headley), Nora reveals a dark secret she has been keeping.

Without her husband’s knowledge, she has illegally taken out a loan and has been working in secret to repay it.

After Torvald’s inevitable discovery of her secret, something is triggered in Nora.

She claims that Torvald treats her like a doll and after eight years of marriage, they clearly do not understand each other.

In one of the most scandalous climaxes in a 19th century drama, Nora decides to leave her husband and children and begins to create a new identity for herself.

Hamm, a senior theatre and communication arts major, describes her experience taking on her role of leading lady in this production.

“It was a bit intimidating to take on this role because it’s so iconic. It was exciting though.

“I was not familiar with the piece before it was introduced as an option for the 2017/2018 season,” she said.

“Since I wasn’t familiar with it, I didn’t have any pre-conceived notions about how the role should be played. I was able to experiment and make the role my own.”

Performances will be at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Dec. 7 through 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Reservations can be made by visiting www.gannon.edu/schustertheatre. The audience size for this show is only 81 seats, so it is recommended to make reservations whether it is for opening night or another performance night.

Additionally, opening night will feature the Patron of the Arts reception from 6:30-7:45 p.m. in the Schuster Theatre lobby.

This opening night event was created last season by Alpha Psi Omega (APO).

Hamm, a member of Kappa Beta Cast for APO said, “We saw a need for an event celebrating the shows and art in the area, so it is now an opening night event. The cast will be there and anyone is invited to come and mingle with us.”

APO will also be providing refreshments for the Patron of the Arts reception. Reservations for the reception are not required.

