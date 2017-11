by

The Schuster Theatre presented William Shakespeare’s “A Winter’s Tale” Nov. 12-21, 1992. The upscale production of the classic Shakespeare play about love and deception featured the Rev. Shawn Clerkin as King Loentes, who is not pictured. The Schuster Theater will end this semester with “A Doll’s House” starting on Nov. 30. Counterclockwise from far left: Nora Wrobe, Director Bill Doan, Leah Marie Hilgrove, Greg Deleonardis and Matt Hamilton.

