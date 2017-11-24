Volleyball earns bid to NCAA Tournament after falling to UPJ

by

After an upsetting Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Tournament championship loss, the Gannon University women’s volleyball team was given new life Monday evening.

The 2017 PSAC runner-up Knights received the news that they are the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Tournament.

The Knights will take on the No. 7 seed Shippensburg at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Wheeling Jesuit University.

Prior to their selection to the tournament, Gannon fell to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Saturday in five sets at the Hammermill Center.

The Knights led UPJ 2-0 after the first two sets, winning 25-17 and 25-23, but the Mountain Cats took the next two sets, 25-21 and 25-12 to tie the match at two games.

UPJ then prevailed in the fifth and final set, 15-13, in a back-and-forth thriller to take the PSAC Tournament crown.

Kelsey Ansec paced the Knights with 16 kills while Ally Smith added 14. Maggie Wilhelm and Ashley Kerestes each had five blocks, Ashley Beyers had 43 assists while Wilhelm had 25 digs to go with 22 each from Smith and Sara Crandall.

BRANDON JACES

jaces001@knights.gannon.edu

by

Comments

comments

Related Posts

« Gannon graduate turned Washington Post writer visits campus