A positive attitude goes far

“The sun will rise and we will try again.”

It’s a quote I’ve been living by for the past week.

College is sort of like a giant paradox because when I look back on the past semester as a whole, it’s been great, but there are some individual weeks or days that have really beat me up.

People say the four years of your undergraduate career are the best time of your life, but sometimes it also feels like you are trying to ride a bike while the ground is on fire, the bike itself is on fire and then you find out you are actually in hell.

I love Gannon, and, to quote Asher Roth’s popular song because it’s too tempting not to, I love college.

But candidly, college and college life are hard sometimes.

In the past week, my internship ended after we lost the mayoral race.

I have been a part of the campaign since August, and it’s hard to believe it’s now all over.

Almost simultaneously, I experienced my first college breakup; I’ll spare the details on that.

Even though I now feel like I am floating through the world of Gannon having lost touch with some of my grounding features, I know that everything will eventually be be OK.

I am still in a major I love taking classes I enjoy with intelligent professors who will continue to push me to succeed.

I still have an awesome support network of my sorority sisters, family back home and of course, The Knight staff.

In the past week when all else seemed to be failing, I also had some great moments.

I got to spend some time with members of the staff from my internship and turn those budding connections into lifelong freiendships while also networking with community leaders and local politicians.

I finished up two major projects for classes that I have been working on since the beginning of the semester, and I’m now looking forward to enjoying Thanksgiving break with a lighter load on my plate.

The Writing & Research Center put on a successful event in conjunction with the Recreation and Wellness Center, and I was able to help numerous students develop their writing, which is one of my favorite things in the world.

I was gifted a set of Delta Sigma Phi letters from my favorite group of men on campus at their formal Saturday, and I am looking forward to having the opportunity to serve as their sweetheart for the rest of my undergraduate career.

This is one of those times when I’m looking back on what seemed to be a really sucky week and realizing that maybe things aren’t so bad after all.

When all else seems to be failing in our lives, it is so important to try to find something to be optimistic about.

We each have the power to see the good or the bad in every situation, as cliché as that sounds.

“The sun will rise and we will try again” is a reminder to me that each day is filled with a fresh 24 hours to do what I can to make it better than yesterday.

I could pick to focus on the negatives in my current life that are pretty easily identifiable and allow them to control me.

But I also have the opportunity to continue to improve myself and finish this semester on a positive note. I believe I’ll choose the latter.

KATE ROBB

robb004@knights.gannon.edu

