Editor talks best Thanksgiving foods

When it comes to Thanksgiving there are a lot of things to be thankful for — family, friends and I’m lucky enough to add food to my list.

There are lots of options on the table and people are passing things fast so it can be chaotic at times, but it’s worth the wait.

As I daydream of turkey and stuffing on my plate in the near future, I manifest my salivations onto this paper, for you, because I know you care. Maybe we share some commonalities; if we do let me know and we can be friends.

I might be a lone wolf on this one, but one of my favorite parts of Thanksgiving dinner is the relish tray. Ever since I was a little tyke I’ve loved stealing pickles and olives because I couldn’t wait to eat dinner.

Next, we’ve got what I call green bean casserole with crunchy things.

If you have had it, you know what I’m talking about, and if you haven’t, go to the store and ask for it. They’ll know what you’re talking about.

It wasn’t too long ago that I wasn’t a fan of stuffing. I don’t know why, but I wasn’t.

However, it’s become one of my favorites over the years, and I’m sure some of you enjoy it too.

Next, mashed potatoes. I enjoy lots, but recently I’ve broadened into the sweeter waters.

In case you didn’t catch my terrible joke, I have developed a taste for mashed sweet potatoes.

My mom makes them the best, as do all moms, but she makes them best. I can’t tell you why or what she puts in them because that will give away the secret.

In general, I’ve always been skeptical of sweet potatoes, and I’m not sure why. Maybe it’s because when I eat a potato I expect a more bland taste; however, my mom’s mashed sweet potatoes opened my eyes to a whole new world of delicacy.

As a side note, sweet potato fries are also delicious. If you haven’t tried them I strongly recommend it. If you’re looking for a fancier place to get them, head over to the Cheescake Factory and order a side of them. Don’t forget to order the Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake afterward.

I understand not everyone is a turkey fan, but I enjoy turkey and my go-to piece is usually the leg. Now these aren’t like any chicken leg; no, these bad boys are like Fred Flintstone walking around in a leopard skin eating this big thing.

It’s easy to eat them to start, but becomes an art as you keep going and for those of you who also enjoy the leg, I know you understand.

Now, it’s onto desserts. I’ll start with the classic — pumpkin pie. Although I respect and enjoy other pies with various berries and whatnot, I prefer pumpkin after my Thanksgiving meal.

It just seems right to have that given the season. It also gives me some closure on fall as we progress into the Christmas season.

Another dessert I love is Jell-O with lots of whipped cream. It makes me feel healthy since it’s fruit flavored, and it’s light and tastes great with whipped cream, just like pumpkin pie does.

Obviously, I have some of both because it’s shameful to waste.

Well, now you know some of my favorite holiday eats. I hope you all enjoy your Thanksgiving, however you celebrate it.

Rest up, do something fun and come back ready to use your brain to unleash a can of whoop ass on the rest of the fall semester.

