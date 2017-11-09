Good for U promotes active workstations

by

Good for U, Gannon University’s initiative to promote wellness throughout the campus community, invites students, faculty and staff members to challenge themselves to be more active, even while you are working or studying for your next big exam.

Active workstations are a resource that are found all around campus and include treadmill desks, standing desks, stability balls and Fluidstance balance boards as well as other options. This is a good way to fortify both your occupational and physical wellness.

Active workstations are there to help people be more active while being productive throughout the day. At Gannon, there is an exchange program that facilitates all of the workstations in different spaces throughout campus – some permanently in some of the departments. There are currently eight treadmills and 12 standing desks that are available for a trial period that will last five to six months.

Currently, 27 standing desks have been purchased by different departments for permanent and rotational use.

Cole Cable, a junior sport and exercise science pre-physical therapy major who works at the Recreation and Wellness Center, said that the RWC staff receives great feedback from faculty members and students who use the active workstations.

“Our goal is to increase the student use of these active workstations throughout campus, which is a work in progress,” he said.

When the Nash Library reopens in January, the building will feature a number of active workstations. Currently, active workstations are located in the Power Room of the Waldron Campus Center – a treadmill desk and stability ball – and the RWC is a great option to get in a run while studying for the next big exam.

This program also benefits by partnering with the occupational therapy (OT) department to make sure that each the faculty and staff member who has them for permanent use are making progress.

The OT department has been getting involved because health and wellness during work is an area occupational therapist focus on to help improve the community.

OT program representatives can conduct what’s called an ergonomic assessment, in which a person’s workstation can be evaluated by a student and a member of the OT faculty, according to Amy Brzuz, Ph. D., chair of the OT program.

“We make equipment and environment recommendations that help them get the best of it,” she said.

If the OT department needs to make any of these types of changes, a representative will follow up with the faculty or staff member to make sure that those changes are helping improve upon any pain he or she might have been experiencing such as headaches, back pain or shoulder pains.

Brzuz said active workstations help employees avoid staying in one position for too long. “Some who have a treadmill desk also have a desk to sit at and by changing positions they are being able to keep moving,” she said.

Active workstations help get everyone moving during their work and school day instead of sitting at a regular desk for hours on end. So next time you are in the Power Room, try a treadmill desk instead of sitting.

Or, if you’re just looking for a new place to study, come on down to the RWC to burn some calories while keeping your brain healthy.

