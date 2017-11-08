Be Grateful

by

We hope everyone had a productive Advising Day. You’re probably all looking forward to the next break — Thanksgiving.

Most of us are dreaming of succulent turkey and kayaking in a river of gravy down a mountain of mashed potatoes right into a comfy bed of stuffing.

We know what you’re thinking, what about the relish dish?

All jokes aside, Thanksgiving is a wonderful day to spend time with family and friends, watch some football and eat a good meal that you wouldn’t usually have.

While it’s easy to get wrapped up in the hoopla of the holiday and enjoying the company of those who are closest to you, some of us might forget to enjoy what the holiday is about.

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for all that you have, and kick off the holiday season in the right mindset.

The reality is, a lot of people aren’t able to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas as some of us do with extravagent meals and gifts. Many people are wondering each day where their next meal will come from, or if they will even get one.

To combat this issue, Gannon’s OPEN (Ongoing Partnership with Everyone’s Neighbors) is sponsoring Hunger and Homelessness Week staring Sunday.

The group will be hosting Baskets of Blessings 2017, which encourages organizations to donate goods such as school supplies, nonperishable foods and winter accessories.

The baskets will be on display in Waldron from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15-16. People are encouraged to donate change to their favorite baskets, and all proceeds will be put toward a Sunday Supper public meal at First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.

We encourage everyone to get involved and donate. It’s important for everyone to feel loved and fed, especially this season.

