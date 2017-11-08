OPEN organization set to host annual events

by

Gannon University’s Ongoing Partnership with Everyone’s Neighbors (OPEN) organization is set to host events during Hunger and Homelessness Week beginning on Sunday.

Hunger and Homelessness Week is an annual event put together by the National Coalition for the Homeless that allows people to come together to bring attention to the issues faced by those who are homeless or in poverty. The event takes place the week before Thanksgiving each year.

The activities held during the week are designed to be educational and informative to attendees. The goal of these events is to bring awareness to these issues.

One event that will be taking place during the week will be Baskets of Blessings. The program allows student groups to sponsor a refugee family by purchasing items to fill a basket that will be delivered to the family.

Baskets will be on display in the Waldron Campus Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 16, to be used during the Penny Wars competition.

Students can participate in the Penny Wars event by donating spare change to their favorite baskets. All donations will go toward hosting a Sunday Supper public meal at the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.

Lydia Archinal, the student leader of OPEN, said that the events that have been planned for Hunger and Homelessness Week can benefit students on campus who would like to be part of a positive change.

“The events, and the week as a whole, are important to campus because students should be aware of the domestic poverty and social issues that are happening around them,” she said.

“These events are a simple way for students to then become active in fighting to right these injustices.”

Archinal said she hopes students can take something away from the events and turn them into change.

“I would hope that students learn new information regarding domestic poverty issues, possibly even new perspectives,” she said.

Students can get involved in the events in various ways. Student groups who wish to participate in Baskets of Blessings can sign up for the event through the OPEN EngageU page. Any student may participate in Penny Wars by donating change or dollar bills in the Waldron Campus Center.

