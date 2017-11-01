Goals are necessary but remember to live in the present

by

I am starting to get to a point in my life where I genuinely do not think there is enough time in the day for me to get through everything that I have on my plate.

Between being a full-time student with a part-time job and juggling my work at The Knight, I am finding it hard to believe that all of the other successful people around me are granted the same amount of hours in a day.

I am finding it harder to understand how everyone around me is able to keep their cool at this time in our lives.

If I have learned anything so far this semester, it is that adulting is really hard. Being an adult is the most stressful thing I have ever had to do in my entire life, and I would gladly go back to being a 16-year-old who could not wait to get out on her own.

I feel as though we don’t really realize how nice things were when we were young until we are staring at our empty bank accounts two days after payday.

Maybe that is a little bit dramatic, but I cannot think of one person I know who knew exactly how to be an adult during their college years. I know some full-fledged adults who still don’t know how to be adults.

The thing is, being a textbook definition “responsible grown-up” does not come with any kind of rule book. Every single person is going to mess up along the way.

I think that my biggest problem is that I still want to try to grow up too fast.

When I think about the people I look up to, I aspire to be just like them right now.

I forget that I am still allowed to make mistakes. I am still allowed to have no idea what I want to do with the rest of my life.

Admitting that to yourself can be a tough pill to swallow, but I think we all need to do it before we beat ourselves up.

I am not sure if this need to appear more successful or put together than we really are is a generational thing, but I know that I am surrounded by people who genuinely have no idea what they are doing.

We just need to understand that that is still OK. I came to college thinking I had my life figured out. I thought this would be the time in my life where I would prove myself.

I think most of us did, but things changed and things are always changing.

Learning to accept change and let it in is something I encourage everyone to do.

Being an adult will never be easy. Neither will figuring our lives out, but it is important that we understand that we are not alone in the journey.

HARLEE BOEHM

boehm003@knights.gannon.edu

