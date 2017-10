by

Seniors show off their costumes while celebrating their last Halloween as Gannon University students in October of 1993. This year, Gannon will be celebrating with “Halloween in the Halls,” which takes place Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Finegan, North and Wehrle halls.

