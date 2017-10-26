Good for U promotes spiritual wellness

by

Good for U, Gannon University’s initiative to promote wellness throughout the campus community, invites students, faculty and staff to find their Spiritual Wellness, whether that be by attending Mass every Sunday at 11 a.m. or 9 p.m. at the Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel or going outside and being in touch with nature.

There are many ways to achieve Spiritual Wellness on campus. Spiritual Wellness means giving our whole self — body, mind and soul.

Attending Mass every Sunday during the academic year is a great start on your path to spiritual wellness. Campus Ministry has many different options if attending Sunday Mass is not where you want to start on your spiritual journey.

There are many faith sharing groups that help you grow in faith. Letters is a Greek community faith sharing group that meets in Room 219 of the Waldron Campus Center every other Tuesday at 7 p.m., and the Catholic faith sharing group, Ichthi, meets every Thursday at 8 p.m. in the Upper Lounge of the Student Services building.

There are also many spiritual retreats that happen throughout the academic year that can help fortify your relationship with others and the Lord. The 30-Hour Fast is an awareness movement for students in college to understand and learn about the root causes of poverty.

Theology on Tap is a gathering where students are free to talk about current events, faith and any issues that they are facing. Each month, Theology on Tap is held at a different bar in Erie, and students can meet in the lobby of the Waldron Campus Center to walk together. The last Theology on Tap was a debate hosted by Emily Muntean and Delray Davis.

Another way to take a step in the way of your spiritual wellness is to be more conscious of the choices that you make. GIVE Day, which happened last month, made the Gannon community aware that even a simple act such as cleaning up Presque Isle, cleaning up the local park and so many other small acts turn into a larger movement, which is what the event is all about.

Coming up later in the year is Day of Caring. As a part of the United Way’s Days of Caring, which will happen in the spring semester, this is another great service day to provide and care for your community.

Spirituality does not mean just attending church but it means giving a part of yourself back to a community that helps you in the smallest of ways. Give a small part of your day in prayer or service because if you do a little every day, by the end of the year you will have impacted your community more than you could have ever imagined.

