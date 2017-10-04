Changes to Homecoming this year

by

This year, the dynamics of Homecoming weekend will change from what it used to be. The two most significant changes are that there won’t be a parade or a dance.

Unfortunately, I haven’t attended the Homecoming parade at Gannon, so I am a little sad that the university won’t have one during my final year here. I also haven’t gone to the Homecoming dance, but I do know it meant a lot to some people and it’s unfortunate that it’s gone.

Do not fear, Gannon students, alumni and community — it might seem like all we know and love is gone, but it’s not.

Rather than feature a parade down Sixth Street, this year’s Homecoming event will include a tailgate party and a Gannon’s Got Talent performance during the tailgate. The festivities start at 9 a.m. and run until the beginning of the football game at noon.

That means everyone has three hours to talk, watch people with talent showcase their stuff and eat. What more could you ask for?

Now you’re probably thinking, that’s great Brandon, but you said everything we know and love isn’t gone. What about the beloved Homecoming dance?

Ah yes, my worried friend, I remember when I was equally in the dark, but fear not.

Here’s the deal: instead of the dance, a GlowRage party will be held in the parking lot between North Hall and Finegan Hall from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Now you might be wondering, what’s a GlowRage and do they provide the rage or is it BYOR?

A GlowRage is a big get-together of sorts where music is playing and everyone is dancing in a group. So, it’s kind of like Homecoming, but ladies, don’t wear a nice dress and fellas, leave the shirt and tie at home.

The glow in GlowRage refers to the paint that the organizers will dump on you throughout the dance or rage.

Speaking of rage, I am not at liberty to discuss it but if it were my guess I’d say bring some energy and get ready to get painted on. My suggestion is to wear white and some shoes that you don’t mind getting paint on.

I know some people might be upset about the changes, but give it a try. You might enjoy it and it’s all about the time spent with friends and loved ones. As long as you’re with good people then you’ll enjoy it.

Also, Homecoming weekend is a good time to network for the future. If you want to read more about that or get some tips on how to prepare, take a look at this week’s Knight Vision.

For those reading on paper, thank you, and Knight Vision is to the left of this column. For those of you reading online, check it out under the Knight Vision tab.

I hope everyone attends and enjoys Homecoming weekend this year. A lot of planning went into it and I know those involved in the planning want everyone to enjoy it. They have some pretty awesome activities planned alongside the athletic events.

Grab your friends and family and enjoy the crisp fall air this weekend here at Gannon.

BRANDON JACES

jaces001@knights.gannon.edu

