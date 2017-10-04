Alumni return

by

Gannon University will celebrate its annual Homecoming this week, and The Gannon Knight staff encourages everyone to attend as many of the festivities as possible.

Thursday’s highlight will be a 7 p.m. Pep Rally at the Hammermill Center. Friday’s schedule includes the Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Dinner. In addition, Gannon’s volleyball team will host Indiana University of Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. at the Hammermill Center.

Saturday will feature a Homecoming Tailgate event that runs from 9 a.m. to noon. This year, the university will close Sassafras Street between Fourth and Fifth streets and celebrate with all comers prior to the Knights’ noon kickoff against Edinboro at McConnell Family Stadium.

Both cross country teams will participate in the Gannon-Mercyhurst Invitational starting at 11 a.m., swimming will compete against Tiffin University at 1 p.m. and volleyball is slated to entertain Clarion University at 2 p.m.

“Heathers: The Musical” will also be going on at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Theatre.

For students ages 21 and up, alumni will be getting together at Plymouth Tavern from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday’s final day includes an Alumni and Family Mass at 11 a.m. at Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel.

Homecoming weekend is a time to support friends, classmates and athletes all while having a great time with friends and family. It is also a great time to network with returning alumni.

One thing students have something in common with alumni is Gannon, and they can look for potential internship and job offers.

You never know; you might land a great contact point for the future and it never hurts to have a large network. It’s not always what you know, but who you know.

