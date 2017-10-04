Women’s soccer improves to 7-1-1 overall

by

There is plenty of credit to go around these days as far as the Gannon University women’s soccer team is concerned.

The Knights have been getting standout performances from a number of players as they take a 7-1-1 overall record and a 6-1-1 mark in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference play into Wednesday’s 3:30 p.m. matchup with Seton Hill at McConnell Family Stadium.

The only team worthy of handing Gannon a loss so far on the season has been Kutztown University, which has compiled a 10-0 record and is ranked second among all NCAA Division II teams.

Currently, Gannon is ranked 25th in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll and third in the United Soccer Coaches Atlantic regional rankings.

Gannon’s most recent wins came against Roberts Wesleyan College on Wednesday, 3-0, and on Saturday the Knights defeated Lock Haven University, 2-1.

Gannon had another reason to celebrate Wednesday as junior Nicole Felice scored her first goal of the season.

While most players elect to use their feet, Felice defied the norm and put her head to good use, heading one into the net in the 40th minute of play. Redshirt senior Sarah Kaiser was credited with the assist to Felice.

Sharing the spotlight with Felice was sophomore Taylor Lewis, this week’s PSAC player of the week. Lewis accounted for the other two goals against Roberts Wesleyan.

Gannon couldn’t have posted the shutout without the solid efforts of senior goalkeeper Danitza Indacochea. She recorded four saves for her sixth win of the season.

Lewis said the team has more returning players with experience, and they also brought in very strong players that have been a huge part of our team.

“We have high expectations for ourselves this year and hope we can reach them,” Lewis said. “Our team this year is the most hard-working team I have ever been a part of.”

Lewis was on the loose yet again Saturday against Lock Haven as she netted both of Gannon’s goals – her seventh and eighth of the season.

Lock Haven drew blood first in the 41st minute of play as senior Leisha Noble scored her first goal of the season. Lewis tied it up with 24 seconds left in the half to make the score 1-1 at halftime.

Kaiser helped Lewis score the game-winning goal in the 58th minute of play. That was Lewis’ eighth-game winning goal in her two seasons as a Knight.

Lewis is now tied for 10th all-time in scoring at Gannon with 19 career goals. She is tied with Jamie Shadd (2003-08) and Courtney Rowan (2005-08).

In the offseason, Lewis worked with the other forwards to build trust with them.

“We are much stronger on the offensive side than we were last year and this has been a huge part of our success,” Lewis said.

Kaiser’s assist puts her at the top of the team in that category with five on the year, three of which have come in the last three games.

Indacochea held off the attacking Bald Eagles at the goal. In the final 32 minutes, 44 seconds she turned away four shots, earning her 10th career victory as a Gannon goalie.

After its matchup with Seton Hill, Gannon will host East Stroudsburg University at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“My mindset going into the Seton Hill game is to take one game at a time and give 110 percent every game,” Lewis said. “We know this is going to be a tough game and we are prepared for anything that comes our way.”

