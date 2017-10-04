University prepares for Homecoming

by

Gannon University is set to hold its annual Homecoming Weekend from Friday through Sunday with the theme of “Around the World.” Over 1,000 alumni from Gannon and Villa Maria College are expected to attend and take part in the variety of events being offered around campus.

Rebecca Campbell, Activities Programming Board special events chair, said she is looking forward to attendees getting to participate in all of the events.

“I hope that those who come out for Homecoming weekend events we have planned this year feel a sense of community from within the campus from taking apart in the activities we have lined up, and lastly I hope all who attend truly enjoy themselves,” she said.

To kick off the weekend of activities, the Distinguished Alumni Dinner will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday in the Yehl Ballroom.

This dinner will recognize alumni who have experienced success in their fields and have made contributions to the church and community.

The festivities will continue into Saturday, with the Homecoming Tailgate taking place from 9 a.m.-noon in front of the McConnell Family Stadium. During this event, live entertainment and children’s activities will be provided.

The Gannon Pep Band will also begin performing at 9:45 a.m.

While waiting for the football game, attendees can watch student performances previously featured in the Homecoming Parade. The Gannon’s Got Talent event will take place on the main stage at 10 a.m.

APB members will be providing snacks until 11:30 a.m.

From noon to 3 p.m., students and alumni can attend the Homecoming football game, where Gannon will play Edinboro University at McConnell Family Stadium.

For those who do not wish to attend the football game, the Future of Gannon Computing Luncheon will be held from noon to 2 p.m. in the Recreation and Wellness Center Table Game Room. This event is a meeting to discuss the future of Gannon’s computing programs. Lunch will be served at noon and the meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Beginning at 3 p.m., alumni will have the opportunity to visit the new Alumni Lounge on the third floor of Old Main. The Alumni Lounge Open House will offer light refreshments.

From 3-5 p.m., Villa Maria College alumni will be able to attend the Villa Maria College High Tea in the Boardroom of Old Main. This event will give alumni the chance to mingle and talk about their memories.

There will also be an opportunity for Gannon’s women of the ‘60s to participate in a reunion in the Schuster Art Gallery located in the Center for Communication and the Arts.

Alumni will have a chance to catch up over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

From 5-10 p.m., a Class of ’92 Reunion will be held in the Yehl Ballroom.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the African-American Alumni Reunion will take place at the Knight Club.

The reunions will give alumni an opportunity to catch up with former classmates and celebrate with current students of Gannon.

From 8-10 p.m., alumni may attend “Meet me at the Plymouth” at Plymouth Tavern. One free drink and chips will be provided to all alumni who are registered for the event. Alumni may also bring their business cards in order to be entered in a Gannon gear raffle.

Students may attend the Glow Rage event from 9 p.m. to midnight in place of the former Homecoming Dance. The event will take place between North Hall and Finegan Hall. Free T-shirts and food will be provided.

The Glow Rage will also feature the crowning of Homecoming King and Queen.

The weekend will come to a close Sunday beginning with Alumni and Family Mass from 11 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to attend at the Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel.

From noon to 1 p.m., the Alumni Brunch with the President will be held in the Yehl Ballroom. Attendees will have an opportunity to enjoy a brunch while saying goodbye to fellow alumni.

HARLEE BOEHM

boehm003@knights.gannon.edu

