Dashain in Yehl

by

The Yehl Ballroom was transformed into a celebration ground Sunday evening for the biggest festival for Nepal – Dashain. Deshain is celebrated by all castes in Nepal and lasts up to 15 days.

According to Mackenzie Wenrick, a junior public health major, the event was hosted by Nepali students with help from Carol Knoble in the Global Engagement Office.

“They were having a lot of fun, but as wonderful hosts, they were trying to make sure their guests had a good time too,” Knoble said.

Shibani Shrestha said it was wonderful for Gannon to allow the celebration of Dashain because she hasn’t been home to celebrate Dashain for the past seven years.

“I think it is important for Gannon students to know about other cultures to relate to international students and make them feel like their culture is appreciated too, and vice-versa,” Shrestha said. “In this way, not only do we widen our horizon, but we are more tolerant, understanding and open to new things, making us well-prepared for any future opportunities.”

The event included a presentation from the students about the festival and their culture. There was also food for anyone who attended and dancing.

Justo Hernandez, a sophomore biomedical engineering major, said he learned a lot about the Nepalese culture after attending the event.

“The reason I decided to go was to learn more about a different nationality and become familiarized with the background and lifestyle they lived prior to Gannon,” Hernandez said.

Coming up, India will celebrate the 10-day festival of Dusshera, which commemorates the death of the demon king Ravana beginning Saturday.

The Knight staff encourages everyone to attend as many cultural events going on at Gannon.

by

Comments

comments

Related Posts

« NCATA Championships come to Gannon It’s not if you fail, it’s how you get back up »