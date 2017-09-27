RHA Block Party set

by

Gannon University’s Residence Hall Association (RHA) will be hosting the RHA Block Party from 7-9 p.m. Friday on the North Hall Courtyard.

The main goal of the event is to bring the Gannon community together.

Karlie Bardonner, a freshman occupational therapy major, said that she will most likely attend the event.

“I am excited to see the community come together,” Bardonner said.

Summer Young, a junior health care management major and the Residence Hall Association president, said that they plan to bring Hall Councils together to facilitate stations with different activities. Wehrle/Harborview is doing Knight Duals, North is jumbo Jenga, Finegan is doing s’mores, IAHC is doing walking tacos and Freeman/Lubiak is doing popcorn.

While each Hall Council is facilitating a different station, residents are not the only ones welcome at the event. Commuters are welcome to join in on the fun, Young added.

In addition to the stations that will be provided by each Hall Council, Young added that there will be live performers as well as an open mic.

In addition to being excited for the community coming together, Bardonner said that she is excited for other features of the event.

“I am looking forward to the s’mores and the live performances,” she said.

Young said that in organizing the event, their goal is to help create community.

“We want to be able to bring people to one place that allows them to be themselves and hang with friends while supporting their campus organizations,” Young said.

