Family Weekend to bring events to campus Friday

Gannon University students and their families are being treated to a weekend of food and activities on and around campus, courtesy of APB.

Check-in for Family Weekend can be done Friday on Gannon’s Friendship Green from 6 – 7:30 p.m., where there will be food and crafts. In the event of rain, the check-in will be moved to the second floor of Beyer Hall in the Waldron Campus Center.

As a welcoming activity, teams can test their metal against one another in Campus Feud at 9 p.m. in Room 104 of the Zurn Science Center. This event will be run by comedian Derek Knopsnyder to serve as an engaging game show experience.

Saturday, families will be treated to a Panera Bread catered breakfast from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. in Room 200 of Beyer Hall. Then, at noon, attendees can watch the Gannon Knights football team face off against Slippery Rock at the McConnell Family Stadium.

Dinner that evening will be served in the Yehl Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. and will consist of ham, turkey, a vegetarian pasta dish, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, tossed salad, baked rolls and various deserts. All dishes besides the vegetarian pasta and baked rolls will have gluten-free options.

For nighttime entertainment, families can attend Danger Circus in Room 104 of the Zurn Science Center at 9 p.m. This full evening show features fire eating, glass walking, dangerous escapes and family-friendly comedy.

To finish out the weekend, a pancake breakfast will be served from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at The Knight Club followed by Mass in the Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel at 11 a.m. Sunday.

In addition to these planned events, families will also be provided with an adventure on Scallywags Pirate Cruise and tickets to the Erie Zoo to use at their leisure. Zoo tickets will be provided to everyone at check-in along with wristbands.

The zoo consists of over 400 animals and 11 gardens. Zoo tickets can be used anytime Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 423 W 38th St.

With Scallywags, families will learn how to talk and sing like a pirate, have their face painted and visit different pirate hangouts while battling enemy pirates with water cannons.

Scallywags Pirate Adventures is located at 2 State St. and boarding will begin 15 minutes prior to adventure time. Cruise reservations must be made at check-in for 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. on Saturday.

APB has put on a family-centric weekend for the last few years but this weekend’s activities are a little different than years prior.

This is thanks to Family Chair Jolene Sinclair, who planned a majority of the events.

“We just wanted to switch it up,” she said. “It’s just kind of been the same rundown the past few years so we just wanted to switch it up and add a few things.”

Sinclair believes Family Weekend is important because it gives students a chance to bring their parents to an area they may not be familiar with to see what Gannon and Erie have to offer.

“Not everyone has family that lives an hour or two away,” she said. “I think that’s super cool just to show them the different things that are around.”

Tickets for Family Weekend are $25 per person and must be purchased before check-in. Registration can be done at gannontickets.com.

