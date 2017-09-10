Bishop Donald Trautman Lecture to be held Tuesday

by

Gannon University will host the Fall 2017 Bishop Donald Trautman Lecture in Catholic Theology at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The lecture will take place in the Yehl Ballroom of the Waldron Campus Center.

Delivering the lecture will be Jame Schaefer, Ph.D., an associate professor of systematic theology and ethics at Marquette University.

The lecture is titled “Converting to and Nurturing an Ecological Consciousness: A Catholic Theological Imperative,” and was inspired by “Laudato sí,” Pope Francis’ encyclical letter.

The lecture will touch on ecological consciousness and how humans can convert from their self-centered ways.

Schaefer will also speak on the development of virtues that demonstrate ecological consciousness and how people can work independently and collectively to have an effect on climate change.

The lecture was funded by an anonymous donation in honor of Bishop Emeritus Donald Trautman.

This event is free and open to the public. Reservations can be made by visiting www.gannon.edu/TrautmanLecture or by calling 814-871-7334.

by

Comments

comments

Related Posts

« Knight wins first-place award Tips and tricks for surviving in a freshman residence hall »