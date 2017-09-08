Safety app to offer new protection to students

by

As you might already have heard, there is a new app on the Gannon University campus — the LiveSafe app.

When you first open the LiveSafe app, it appears as if there are just a few different options. However, upon further navigation, you will find a number of helpful features.

The LiveSafe app integrates the new Knight Watch Express program. This program allows users to quickly submit a request for a ride during the hours that the service is available 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

This will pick up the user’s location and allow the user to submit a destination.

Campus Police and Safety Director Les Fetterman and Assistant Director Jon Habursky emphasized that Knight Watch Express is not going to be available until later this month.

They also emphasized that the button for Knight Watch Express only works during the hours that the shuttle service is in operation.

One of the most important tools available on the LiveSafe app allows friends to watch one another walk home.

However, after downloading the app and attempting to try the feature, it appeared that my location would be shared with all of my contacts. So, being concerned for not only my own safety but that of others, I asked Fetterman and Habursky how it worked.

By clicking on “Ask friends to watch me walk,” users will be prompted to enter their destination and then to share their location with a contact.

Users can then alert their contacts that they need help if the situation arises. Your contact does not have to have LiveSafe to watch you walk; however, he or she must have LiveSafe to message you in the app.

LiveSafe also features an Emergency Options tab, which has buttons that will call 911 or Police and Safety.

The message feature will pick up the user’s location as well as allow the user to send a picture, video or audio and can be sent anonymously. Being able to silently dial 911 or to call Police and Safety could make a huge impact on a situation.

In addition to Emergency Options, a number of non-emergency tips can be placed. These range from suspicious activity and harassment to mental health.

This could be a helpful way to report a situation that one doesn’t feel comfortable reporting over the phone or in person.

Another important aspect of the app is the detailed map of the Gannon campus and the area surrounding campus.

This includes campus buildings, call boxes and automated external defibrillators, or AEDs. Users can search by location on the map, as well.

Emergency procedures, sexual assault assistance, campus resources and local resources are also available.

AMANDA SYLVESTER

sylveste004@knights.gannon.edu

