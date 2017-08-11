Gannon students present research at NCUR

by

The 31st National Conference on Undergraduate Research at the University of Memphis featured four chemistry and biochemistry students from Gannon University.

During this three-day conference, held in early April, students were given the opportunity to present their own undergraduate research.

Among the students presenting was Rebecca Hetz, a sophomore biochemistry major. Hetz presented on the role of secondary structure in sonolytic deactivation of enzymes.

Ariel Pratt, a junior biochemistry major, presented her research on thermostability analysis of broad-spectrum antibiotics cephalexin and ciprofloxacin via liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry.

Kathryn Kapp, a senior chemistry major, spoke on effects of ultrasound on the digestive enzyme pepsin A. The determination of microcystin-LR in municipal water using HPLC-UV/Vis was presented by Alyssa Melvin, a senior chemistry major.

The undergraduate research mentors of the presenters also attended this event. Among the mentors were Keith Michael Krise, Ph.D., an assistant professor of chemistry; Matthew Heerboth, Ph.D., an associate professor of chemistry; and Christine Saber, Ph.D., an assistant professor of chemistry.

Krise said presenting research at a national conference is a major accomplishment for students.

“As a department, we were proud of the hard work and dedication our students exhibited in the laboratory and at the conference,” Krise said.

More than 4,000 guests attended the conference to speak with peers and present their research. Corporate recruiters and recruiters from graduate schools also attended.

