Remember how you got here

Right now you are reading this paper and I thank you for taking the time to see what I have to say. I hope you are excited to start the next chapter of your life. It’s a great time of life and you’re lucky to be here. Whether you or someone else is giving you the opportunity to come, make sure to take the time to thank them for it.

After you do that, you might be thinking, what am I doing? Or you might have it figured out already. I was one of the students who thought I knew what I was doing — but I didn’t. You learn a lot in college and it’s not always in the classroom. I learned that I didn’t know everything.

Coming to college I had dreams of being a business major. However, that’s not how it’s going exactly and I couldn’t be happier.

After a year of business classes I realized that I wasn’t happy. So I thought about joining the circus, switching majors or staying with the same major for four years. Well, the circus didn’t work out and I wanted to switch majors, so I did.

I went from business to journalism communication and now I am the editor-in-chief of The Gannon Knight, the university’s student-produced newspaper. Switching majors has opened a lot of doors for me and has allowed me to be myself and enjoy what I’m studying while at Gannon.

Don’t be afraid of not knowing what you want to do — and if you do know what you want to do, that’s awesome. Work hard at whatever you do and give it your all and you’ll be happy at the end of the day.

While academics are a huge priority of college, a lot of learning is done outside the classroom. Make sure you take advantage of out-of- the-classroom activities.

Gannon hosts a number of lectures, events and other things to do. Make sure you attend them when you can. Although it takes a while to plan, you might just get something out of it. Whether that’s more knowledge or a new friend, there’s always something to be gained.

While freshman year might seem crazy with classes, friends and everything else, it is a good time to hone your time management skills. Being able to manage your time will make the days go easier and reduce your stress dramatically. Plus it’s a skill that you will use for the rest of your life.

Make sure you use that planner the university so generously gives you during your freshman year. And hold on tight — it’s a hot commodity.

At this point I’m sure you’re ready to put this down and head to the next orientation station, so I won’t take too much more of your time.

Make sure you enjoy each moment of college. It really is a great time and you’re lucky to be here. Work hard, have fun and make a lot of friends. It goes fast but you won’t know that until you start your senior year.

Until then give it all you’ve got and make everyone – including yourself – proud.

