The good in joining Greek life on Gannon’s campus

The vibrancy of Greek Life on the Gannon University campus can be seen in bright letter shirts and heard in the excitement fizzing from a victorious group after a Greek Week tournament.

Gannon’s Greek Life represents impressive organizations that have a widespread reputation across the nation, a legacy of achievement and success and an extensive network of brothers or sisters.

It is empowering for students to be a part of something larger than themselves. The consistency of Greek life maintained through weekly chapter meetings encourages members to stay connected with each other and provides a channel through which leadership and service opportunities can be discussed.

Cultivating a culture of community is the task of every Greek member. Unfortunately, the unity within Greek Life can be mistakenly interpreted as conformity.

The process of joining a Greek organization is a mutual process through which a student identifies with the ideals of a sorority or fraternity, and in return the entire Greek community embraces that person exactly as they are.

The individual characteristics of each member widen the circle and prove that there is no mold to fit into, only a circle of people waiting to welcome new members with open arms.

It is important to address two common misunderstandings people have about Greek life.

First, Greek Life is not “buying friends.” Secondly, there is more to Greek Life than “partying.”

These are unfair assessments that dull its true vibrancy. Joining a Greek organization is like opening a door: when it is open, students are emboldened to set higher goals, get more involved and take on bigger challenges.

The sisterhood or brotherhood of which students decide to become a part will be a guiding light and source of support. Social events are only one sliver of the Greek Life pie.

If these particular events are the only reason people are drawn to joining, then the responsibility and commitment that involvement requires will most likely be more than they bargained for.

All members of the Gannon Greek community have their own individual story to tell about why they chose to “Go Greek,” but the unity that pulses through those members draws them together, offering a place of strength, opportunity and growth to call home.

Briana Ianiro, a senior nursing student and Erie resident, agreed, saying, “Gannon Greek Life has given me a second home in my own hometown.”

The letters students proudly wear are an outward sign of something that they hold very close to their hearts.

