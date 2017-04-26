The one thing I was glad to be wrong about

by

I absolutely hate being wrong about things – it’s one of my biggest pet peeves.

When I started college at Gannon, I made it a point to think of Gannon as just a school – and that’s what it felt like to me.

I was only on campus a few hours out of the day for classes and then I went back home. It was almost like an extension of high school – just without the overly zealous dress code Nazis and constant sense of “please get me out of here.”

But as the years went by, Gannon started to feel more like a second home – and I wasn’t quite sure how I felt about that.

I’m not really a sappy person. I don’t get sentimental unless I’m really comfortable with the person I’m talking to and I absolutely mean it.

I can be a little rough around the edges – anybody who knows me knows that. But the people who really know me know that somewhere – really, really deep down inside of my so-called soul – I do actually have emotions.

These past two years that I have been a part of the staff at The Gannon Knight have been my absolute best years in college and it’s all because of the staff.

I have come to love my little newspaper family. We have fun every Tuesday night we’re putting out the paper – or at least as much fun as you can have on a caffeine-induced, pizza-fueled frenzy.

We even hang out outside of the time that we’re obligated to be together – and anybody who voluntarily spends time with me is either a little masochistic, genuinely enjoys my company or both.

I have made some genuine, lifelong friends at Gannon – something that I never really had before I moved to Erie.

Growing up, I moved a lot, so I never had the same friends for more than two years and even if I managed to keep in touch with them, we usually grew apart.

At Gannon, I have found people that I can be myself around. I can make stupid and borderline offensive jokes and they laugh at them instead of giving me dirty looks – most of the time.

I can complain about college and how I have no money or life and they sympathize with me because they’re in the same boat.

I’ve also had one of the best mentors that I could’ve asked for here.

Frank has been my adviser since day one at Gannon and has helped guide me through college, internships, what to do after graduation and life, in general.

I owe a lot to Frank – he has affected me in profound ways that I can’t even begin to explain, but will be forever grateful for.

I never thought Gannon and the people that I’ve met here would impact me so much – and I absolutely hate being wrong.

But this is one thing that I’m so glad I was wrong about.

SAMANTHA GRISWOLD

griswold002@knights.gannon.edu

by

Comments

comments

Related Posts

« People will always leave Exercise: A big waste of time or a huge ‘waist’ of time? »