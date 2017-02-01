RHA to bring Hawaii to Erie

by

Gannon University’s Residence Hall Association (RHA) will host its second annual dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Yehl Ballroom of the Waldron Campus Center.

Samantha Brown, the RHA signature event co-chair, said that the event was designed to give students the opportunity to enjoy a night of entertainment with friends. This year’s theme is Beach Ball, a Hawaiian-themed dance.

Brown said because the Ball will take place during the annual Lil’ Sibs Weekend, the siblings of students are also welcome to attend the event.

“RHA wanted to provide a night where everyone was welcomed and they could spend the night with their friends,” Brown said.

Brown also said that this dance follows a similar and successful event that took place last year, Frosted Formal. She said that RHA plans to continue this type of event for students.

“Collectively, the RHA organization hopes to continue to hold dances annually,” Brown said. “Our hope is that because of our solid outcome of attendees last year, we will have an even better outcome this year.”

Brown said the theme came as a collaboration of the RHA board’s ideas. The board chose this theme because they thought it would be appropriate due to the cold weather during Erie’s winters.

Brown said that the dance will feature a DJ who will play music throughout the night and a photo booth station in order to give attendees an opportunity to photograph memories.

“The people attending this event can expect an absolutely great time,” she said. “There is something for everyone.”

Brown said that another key feature of the event will be the food. A cotton candy machine will be providing unlimited servings and there will also be various finger foods and beverages for the guests.

Summer Young, the RHA general events chair, said that this event will help raise money for the RHA program to allow it to put on more events.

Mikayla Shemansky, the RHA service chair, said that another goal of this event is to make RHA a more well-known organization on campus.

Brown said that RHA would like to get its name out to students through this event, as well as future events.

“We are a newer organization, but we are an organization for the Gannon residents,” Brown said. “We are designed to make events and experiences for those who live on campus.”

Tickets for the Beach Ball will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Waldron. The first 25 students who purchase tickets will be entered in a raffle to win a prize during the dance.

Tickets will cost $6 each or $10 for two during the presale. At the door, tickets will cost $8 or two for $15. Students may purchase tickets using GU Gold during the presale and at the door of the event.

