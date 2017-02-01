‘Navigate your wellness’ at 13th annual Wellness Fair

by

By DAVID RUSSO

staff writer

Get in and buckle up! It’s February, and you know what that means — the Wellness Fair! Gannon University’s wellness initiative, Good for U, invites the Gannon community on a journey to “Navigate Your Wellness” at Tuesday’s 13th annual Wellness Fair at the Recreation and Wellness Center (RWC).

Free food, great attractions and plenty of rest stops will be featured at the fair. At Gannon, wellness is more than physical health. It is multidimensional and includes social connectedness, emotional well-being, intellectual processing, spirituality and an appreciation of our natural environment.

Throughout the year, Good for U has promoted many opportunities for the students, faculty and staff of Gannon to nurture each of these dimensions of wellness in a unique way — after all, becoming the best version of yourself is a personal journey.

At the Wellness Fair, the university wants you to continue that journey as you arrive at “Destination Wellness” and further embrace each aspect of your well-being. This year, there will be a variety of new and exciting rest stops and attractions to help guide you to your destination.

Come and test your skills on an obstacle course inspired by Ninja Warriors, take a pilgrimage through a labyrinth, be a surgeon for the day in our new surgery simulator or take some time to relax with meditation and prayer.

To accommodate the busy schedules of everyone planning to attend, programming for time-periods: Wellness at Work from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Happy Hour and Family Dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Late Night Wellness from 9 p.m. to midnight. All three time periods are free and open to the Gannon community.

Don’t forget, there will also be free food – oatmeal for breakfast, tailgating favorites for lunch and a pasta dinner compliments of Teresa’s Deli to close out the day. There is truly something for everyone at the 13th annual Wellness Fair.

Ashley Faulkner, an administrative aide at the Recreation and Wellness Center, said that Gannon is committed to cultivating a culture of wellness throughout the campus community.

“Gannon University is structured on four pillars: globalization, leadership, service and wellness,” Faulkner said. “The university’s commitment to cultivate a culture of wellness goes beyond offering a wellness fair once a year.”

Faulkner said that the Wellness Fair is an excellent opportunity for the entire Gannon family to learn about wellness while participating in fun and engaging activities.

“The department of University Wellness works year-round to educate, promote and engage the Gannon family with the tools and resources to live a well-balanced and healthy lifestyle,” she said. “It has been proven that when a person lives a healthy and balanced life, their productivity and contribution to their work and school work is higher than those whose lifestyles aren’t.”

To help you find your “Road to Wellness” the RWC will also be auctioning off a $500 gift card to Lake Country Bikes, just for visiting the Wellness Fair. For more updates on the 13th annual Wellness Fair, follow the RWC on Twitter @GannonRWC, Facebook @GannonUniversityRWC, and Instagram @gannon.rwc or visit http://my.gannon.edu/wellnessfair for more information.

DAVID RUSSO

russo022@knights.gannon.edu

