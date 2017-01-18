New Year’s resolutions: Make them any time of year

by

Well, I guess it is finally time to say welcome back.

After a well-deserved and much needed break from all the stress of school, we are back and at it again in a brand-new year. I hope that everyone else is as excited to jump back into things as I am.

With everything going on and changing, I have done a lot of thinking about New Year’s resolutions.

Some people say that the idea of having resolutions is unnecessary because of the fact that you can make a change at any point of the year.

While I believe this is also true, I think setting goals for the new year can be extremely beneficial.

I think this is especially true when you are starting a new semester at school.

You can see it as a new beginning in a sense.

If you were not very happy with how last semester went, you get to start all over again with a clear head.

Maybe you had a particularly tough time in your classes last semester, but that does not mean it has to happen again this semester.

With a new set of classes and a well-rested brain, you now have the opportunity to set the goal of improving your grades or study skills for this semester.

This new semester can give you the chance to reflect on the things that could have gone better last semester.

You can take the time to look back and learn how to improve and set goals that you can then try to achieve throughout the next few months.

I do not think that there is anything wrong with using the new year as a time to reflect on the past year and then go on to make small changes that will ultimately make you happier.

You can set goals such as trying to live a healthier life, be more social and practice self-care.

I think it is important to set realistic goals that you can work toward to make yourself a better person.

If you just so happen to want to do this at the start of a new year, then so be it.

As long as you are motivated to put in the effort that it will take to make things happen, it is always a good idea to try make yourself better and healthier.

I hope that everyone who wants to use the new year as their fresh start has a great time doing so.

Do not let people bring you down for wanting to make changes to your life that can improve your overall well-being.

Use any type of motivation that you are feeling now to make changes that will help you in the long run. There is nothing wrong with wanting to improve.

HARLEE BOEHM

boehm003@knights.gannon.edu

